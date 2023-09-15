McLaren convincing

Friday of free practice of Singapore Grand Prix quite positive for the McLarenwhich presented itself on the Marina Bay circuit with solo-tested updates Lando Norris in both sessions. The English driver finished PL1 in the top five, placing himself in fourth place ahead of the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell, only to then slip to sixth place in PL2. A satisfactory performance therefore for Woking’s #4, but not 100%.

Updates OK

Limited to the innovations of the MCL60, Norris did not highlight any type of problem, at the expense of a small joke: “It was a decent start with this new packagebut I’m not first and I’m not satisfied – he commented to Sky Sport F1 – I think it was a good day for us anyway. It was really complicated, as well as very competitive, but I think we did it a good step forward and we are doing everything we were supposed to do. I’m very happy and it’s nice to bring new pieces and start to understand them, so it was a good day.”

Ferrari is worried

Results that allow McLaren to close the gap to other teams, with the exception of just one, which would distance the British manufacturer from the chances of victory: “We are close to Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin, but the two Ferraris are too fast at the moment – He admitted – we are trying to get a better result and we hope to achieve it tomorrow, but the Ferraris are too far away, as is the possibility of victory. I expected them to be the fastest this weekend, but we expect a better result for our developments that we have brought. We will see”.