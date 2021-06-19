There McLaren Once again he is the loser in qualifying from the direct confrontation with his most immediate rival in the race for third place among the manufacturers, Ferrari. Fifth and seventh the two cars from Maranello, eighth and tenth the two single-seaters ‘papaya’, with Lando Norris once again ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. However, the English driver took a big risk in Q2. In fact, the team stopped him just before he launched into the second attempt of the session, inviting him to return to the pits immediately. Interviewed at the end of qualifying, it was the same person who was interested in explaining what had happened.

French GP 2021, the starting grid

“We had a problem with the fuel entering the car – explained the native of Bristol, as reported by the site RaceFans – I didn’t have enough, which is a problem. I didn’t do my second lap, but I had a pretty good first one and so it didn’t cost us anything. But I was a little lucky “ recognized English – the track was improving, I think the wind actually changed a bit at the end of Q2. This took me a little by surprise entering Q3. It wasn’t the perfect scenario “. Analyzing the comparison with Ferrari and AlphaTauri, Norris finally honestly recognized that McLaren, on this track, “It’s not fast enough”.

Ricciardo instead tried to draw the positive aspects from this Saturday, starting with race strategy: “It was good to have arrived in Q3 with the medium tire, this was definitely a goal – commented the pilot from Perth – my final lap was good and it seemed we had enough pace to do better than 10th place. I’m a little disappointed that I’m not a bit higher on the grid, but that’s how it went. We are still looking for those few tenths more on the single lap. All in all, I am quite happy with the performance. Everyone is fast right now and the gaps are close. We will work to continue to find the rhythm“.