The podium conquered in Imola had restored energy and confidence to the McLaren it’s at Lando Norris, determined to replicate the performance in Emilia-Romagna also on the new Miami circuit. Instead, the accident between the British and Pierre Gasly has postponed everything in view of the return of F1 to Europe, where this weekend will be held the Spanish Grand Prix. A circuit, that of Barcelona, ​​which however does not reserve positive memories for the 22-year-old, who never went beyond eighth place in the three previous years spent in the Circus.

However, the experience accumulated in the pre-season tests could provide a not insignificant contribution to the number 4 in Woking, determined to forget Miami on a track that is still pleasing to the English: “I am thrilled to be back in Europe and racing in Barcelona this weekend – said Norris – the Spanish circuit I like it for its characteristics and for the general public. I have left the Miami training camp behind me and I am fully focused on the race that awaits me. We did well here during testing in February, so I’m looking forward to adding everything we’ve learned from the season so far to the previous data. Miami has highlighted that we still have a long way to go to get back to fighting consistently at the top, but it is important for us to remain optimistic. The team is working hard to make updates to the car – He admitted – and we hope that this will give us the necessary push to face this double appointment “.

The weekend in Barcelona will also be an important step in the career of Daniel Ricciardowhich in Catalonia will set the record for the largest number of GPs disputed by an Australian driver in F1: “Can’t wait to go to Spain – stated number 3 – in Miami there were some good battles with great support as always from the fans, but it turned out to be a difficult circuit for the team. With a view to Montmeló, we have to keep a positive mindset and apply everything we have learned from last race weekend. I had a good race here last year, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track with the new regulation cars and making the most of the MCL36. Having tested in February, we have a better idea of ​​what to expect with the new regulations than other GPs. It will be nice to see where we can make improvements and put the updates we are making to the test. Our performances after Bahrain have shown that we can constantly fight for the top 10, so we will continue to push and come back stronger ”.