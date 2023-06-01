The charge from Munich

In the first six races of this season, Lando Norris he has finished in the top ten of the final standings on three occasions, most recently dating back to Monaco Grand Prix of last weekend. As had happened on another street circuit such as that of Baku, the British finished at 6th placesynonymous with his personal best result in this complex start to the season for the Woking-based company, moreover doing so at the end of a race suddenly marred by bad weather and a strong rain which seems to have favored McLaren’s potentialas evidenced by the arrival in the points also of his teammate Oscar Piastri.

The ‘mystery’ of the rain

Now, hardly since what happened in the Principality, the weekend of Spanish Grand Prix it shouldn’t take place in wet track conditions, and this aspect almost represents a ‘disappointment’ for the English team, which seemed to perform better in the wet than in the dry. An aspect that Norris himself, interviewed during the pre-GP press conference in Barcelona, ​​was unable to explain.

Norris’ Rain Dance

“I can’t say why the car went better in the wet than in the dry – declared the British number 4 – however in Monaco it was a lot of fun, also because it is a track that requires a lot of risks in the wet, but there are some small things that led us to believe that our car was more competitive in the wet than in the dry. Saturday and Sunday we didn’t go exceptionally well, but with the rain it seemed that the situation worked in our favour. We got close to the others, even if we weren’t among the best cars, but it comforts us. If the rain can actually help us, let’s hope it can get here too“.

‘Welcome’ to Rob Marshall

In conclusion, Norris also had the opportunity to comment on the great transfer market achieved by McLaren, which from 2024 will be able to count on Rob Marshall as new Technical Director: “Marshall’s experience and knowledge has contributed to Red Bull’s successes in recent years – he added – he is one of the brightest minds in F1, so he has a lot of brains and is a great arrival for us as a team. A lot of people will look up to him at McLaren, so I hope he can help give us a boost by adding performance and experience. The latest changes in the technical department have led to positive aspects both in terms of atmosphere and spirit, but also in terms of performance and things to look forward to. Time is often needed in F1, but we are certainly taking a step forward and I can say that with confidence and certainty”.