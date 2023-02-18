There McLaren presents itself at the starting line of the 2023 season with two great novelties, one inside the cockpit and one on the wall. Together with Lando Norris at the wheel of the MCL60 – acronym in honor of the 60th anniversary of the team founded in 1963 – there will be the rookie Oscar Piastri, taken from Alpine which did not immediately find space in F1 for the pilot assisted at a managerial level by Mark Webber who was back from a hat-trick of titles (in 2019 in the Formula Renault Eurocup, in 2020 in F2 and in 2021 in F2). The team principal, however, will no longer be Andreas Seidl since the German manager was ‘called’ to order by the Volkswagen group specifically to give him the position of CEO of the Audi F1 project.

In place of Seidl who led the McLaren reconstruction process that began in 2019 on the command bridge of the Woking team will be Andrea Stella, promoted to the role of team principal by owner Zak Brown who opted for the internal solution when Andreas Seidl left McLaren. Andrea Stella was in the past track engineer for Fernando Alonso in Ferrari and McLaren, a team within which he climbed the hierarchies up to the role of helmsman.

Lando Norris is convinced that a better solution could not have been found in the face of Andreas Seidl’s departure: “Andrea Stella obviously has a heavy legacy to collect – said the English driver – i have full faith in what he is able to do and he can also bring a different perspective. He is a race engineer, so he sees and understands things from a racing point of view just like Seidl did. Among the people I know there is no one better, I would say, to be his successor and from the feedback I have received from people who work in the factory, he has settled in very quickly and people are very happy with him ”.

The same Andrea Stella he admits that he still has a lot to learn although it has been favored by the fact that he already knows perfectly all the members of the papaya-colored stable: “I have to make all areas work as efficiently as possible. We are totally focused on performance”her words.