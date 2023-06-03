Norris in the second row

The Spanish Grand Prix qualifying have given numerous surprises to Formula 1 enthusiasts, both positive and negative for the various drivers engaged on the track. Among the most sensational, the 19th place of Charles Leclerc stands out and the 11th of another driver belonging to the top team of the moment like Sergio Perez, but there were also unexpected results such as the placement of Nico Hülkenberg in Q3 and, above all, The 3rd place by Lando Norris. An outcome that also comes at a time of severe crisis for the McLarenwhich however showed the first signs of recovery already in the last round in Monaco, with both its drivers in the points.

MVP of the day

A goal also repeated in qualifying for the seventh round of the 2023 world championship, but with a performance decidedly higher than general expectations by the British number 4, even on the virtual podium and in the second row behind poleman Verstappen and his former teammate Carlos Sainz, 2nd with Ferrari: “I think I’m the MVP of the day – said the British a Sky Sports F1 with a joke – I am very happy to be here and I have done good laps. Maybe my lap in Q3 wasn’t the best, I lost some time in the third sector compared to my previous best time, but it was enough for 3rd place, so I’m happy. If I had been slower than a tenth I might have lost five positionsbecause there were small differences today, and we hope to do well tomorrow too”.

Surprising result

There is hope of doing well, even if during the post-qualifying press conference Norris seemed more realistic about the possibility of being able to repeat such a performance: “It’s a surprise to me to be so – he added – perhaps the low temperatures helped and came in our direction. Confident for tomorrow? Not much actually. Then maybe we’ll have a mega pass and pass Max. The goal, however, is to take important points“.