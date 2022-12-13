The domino effect that shook the ‘benches’ of the Formula 1 teams, with four out of ten teams that changed their team principal in the space of about 12 hours, could not leave the pilots indirectly involved in this frenetic and quite unusual waltz indifferent, even for an environment certainly not known for its stability like that of the Circus. At McLaren Lando Norris had to say goodbye to the boss who accompanied him throughout his career in F1, from his debut season to his definitive consecration as ‘best of the rest’ behind the unreachable Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

The farewell given by Andreas Seidl to Woking stables to embrace the intriguing adventure of Sauber-Audi project was greeted by the young British talent with a mixture of sadness and gratitude for what the German manager has done for him. In a short tweet published immediately after the official announcement of the separation between the parties, Norris thanked Seidl for the work done in the four seasons he spent leading the team, underlining the obvious progress accomplished by the team in this period of time.

“Goodbye Andreas! It’s been great working with you over the past few years. I have never seen our team as strong as it is now – wrote the #4 of Woking, accompanying the post with a series of photos of the moments spent together – and it’s partly thanks to the work you’ve done. Wish you good luck in your new job, I’m sure we’ll see you around“.

