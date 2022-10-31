The long battle between Alpine and McLaren for the conquest of 4th place in the constructors’ world championship he experienced another important chapter also at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix, another stage that kept the two teams close together in this unpredictable direct challenge. In this case, to leave Central America with more motivation in view of the last two races of the championship is the home of Woking, both for the positive performance of both its drivers and for the retirement of Fernando Alonso, yet another in this season is a nightmare for the Spaniard in terms of reliability.

The comeback of the British team, now spaced by 7 points from the French team, it could also be completed thanks to the renewed enthusiasm of Daniel Ricciardoauthor of a race even from Driver of the Day in that of Mexico City. The Australian, in fact, has kept the 7th place despite one penalty of 10 seconds inflicted by the Race Direction, who found him guilty of contact with Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri.

At the same time, despite the 8th place of Esteban Ocon’s other Alpine, McLaren can still count on ninth place for Lando Norrisalso arrived in the points and loaded area to be able to offer his contribution to overtaking his rivals, to be implemented in Brazil or Abu Dhabi, the final stage of the 2022 championship: “It was a good race – explained the British – but I have lost a couple of positions at the start. The sprint was not bad, but not one of the best, and the straight that leads to the first corner is long. I went back to the pits to defend myself from Yuki, switching to hard tires, but they weren’t the right ones. I lost a lot of time compared to Daniel who switched to the Softs, which were much, much faster in the end. However, I am happy because I think we have done a good job and we have achieved the maximum. The team got good points and we did better than the Alpine, which was the goal. We will return to the factory to work hard for Brazil in two weeks ”.