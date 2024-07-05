Papaya flashes

Behind him is the controversial accident at the Red Bull Ring and the missed victories in Spain and Canada, when Landon Norris was outwitted by Max Verstappen. At Silverstone, however, the young English talent couldn’t have started the weekend better: best time in FP1, best time in FP2.

A declaration of intent also confirmed by the excellent performances of his teammate, Oscar Platesthird in the morning shift and second in the afternoon shift. McLaren really looks like the car to beat in Britain and understandably Norris hopes that no atmospheric variables will influence the Sunday of the GP.

Norris and Piastri’s words after FP2

“We had a good start to the weekend – Norris explained to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – although the start wasn’t the cleanest. It didn’t seem to be going smoothly this morning, but with a few small changes it went better. It looks like we’re close with Mercedes – the Englishman then added, perhaps indicating the rivals he fears most for the weekend – but I think they didn’t push the engine. Rain or shine? I always like both conditions, but in a home race I prefer it to be dry, because we are in a good position“.

He also expressed positive feelings Oscar Plateswho despite having the public’s favourite on the other side of the box continues to dream of his first career victory: “It’s interesting to see what others do. If we can maintain this gap for the rest of the weekend it would be a good thing. – Piastri highlighted – but I’m not sure it will be like that. There are some small things to fix on my end, but overall it was a good Friday“.