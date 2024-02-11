Norris and McLaren renew their promises

Last weekend two rather important pieces of news were made official in the panorama of the F1 drivers market: after the agreement reached between Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, also the McLaren communicated the Lando Norris' multi-year contract renewalwith the Englishman remaining in Woking at least until 2027. In this way, the Briton will continue his career with the team that launched him in F1 in 2019, and from which he has never separated since then. A signing that arrived even before the pre-season tests, but at a time when there is great optimism in the team, especially after the impressive growth that occurred in mid-2023.

Winning yes, but not the title

A signal that has made the 24-year-old more confident in the serious possibility of being able to materialize the dream of his first victory in F1, but not yet of getting his hands on the world titleat least until 2026: “Last year we came close to winning races, and in some of them we were not far from a Red Bull, which was the most competitive car ever in F1 – he declared in an interview reported by Autosport – Therefore, if you want to win a racethere is awareness of be closer since I've been here at McLaren for many, many years. But fighting for the championship is a bigger step. If you asked me: 'Do you think you can win races this year?' I'd probably be more inclined to say yes. But go straight to 'can you win races and championships?' I think it's another level, both for myself, because racing at the top isn't something I've necessarily done for a while, but also for the whole team, for everyone who works here in the factory. It's a different level of pressure and emotion for the mechanics“.

What's missing for the World Cup

McLaren, according to Norris, may therefore have all the credentials to be able to finish one or more races on the top step of the podium (a goal that the team has not achieved since 2021 with Ricciardo's success in Monza), without however still having that consistency necessary to be able to aim for the title: “Are we ready to challenge the top teams? Absolutely yes – he continued – there have been occasions when we fought against Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and we compared with them in the strategy, in the pitstops and in all these things. Most of the time we worked very well. So when it comes to pressure, I think everyone here is in a great position. But when it comes to fighting for the championship, I think everyone's mentality changes a little. I feel like I'm ready to face Max and Lewis and fight them, but it's just about consistency and small decisions along the way, which are difficult to predict when facing these guysbecause you never know what their next move is and, at the same time, they never know what our next move is.”

The opportunity of 2026

The music, however, may change this season 2026when the new technical regulation and the introduction of new engines will come into force: “2026 it will be an opportunity for everyone on the grid – he concluded – this is the big question mark. But we'll see how we go this year and then you can ask me the question again.”