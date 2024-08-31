Unexpected Pole

The fifth pole position of the season Landon Norris It came as a surprise in some ways on the very fast straights of Monza. Not so much for the performance of the car, given that McLaren has been the car to beat for several weeks now, but rather for the last lap completed in Q3 by the Britishwho admitted to F1 microphones that not having been particularly gooddespite having improved on the time he recorded in his first run.

The celebration on the radio with the box

By radio, after completing the second timed lap, Norris even apologized to his own pit wall.thinking he had thrown away the opportunity to start ahead of everyone in tomorrow’s GP. Instead, the good news arrived from his track engineer, William Josephwho announced that he had achieved pole position. And during the celebrations, the use of the term “lovely“, usually used by Verstappen to celebrate his successes and interpreted by many as a ‘mockery’ by Norris to his rival friend.