No designated number 1

At the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren team principal Andrea Star he had tried to explain the thinking of the team, which left the victory to Oscar Piastri, despite Lando Norris being Max Verstappen’s closest pursuer in the drivers’ championship.

“With Oscar and Lando we don’t have to decide who is the number one driver“, Stella had explained, arguing: “We race fairly and if one of us deserves to win a result, it is right that he completes it. Maybe, if in the last two races there was one of the two drivers fighting for the championship, we could see this situation again. But what I expect in such a scenario, is that one of the two will step forward and offer their help.“.

Norris’s Thought

At the Spa-Francorchamps weekend, journalists have been predicting a Norris the possibility of becoming the first guide, finding a rather diplomatic response from the British pilot: “I don’t know when that will happen or when we’ll get to that point. It’s not my decision. I still have to earn my way to that point.I have to get on the track and go faster than everyone else.”

Brown is instead a possibilist

At the microphones of Sky Sports UK, McLaren CEO Zak Brown he did not rule out the possibility of concentrating the team’s efforts on Norris. “In the end, Andrea Stella will decide. First we get through the first half of the season, let’s see where we end up this weekend. I think the constructors’ championship is within our reach. We will talk about all this after the summer break.”