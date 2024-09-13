McLaren close ranks around Norris

“I don’t want another Monza”said Andrea Stella on the eve of the Baku weekend. At McLaren, the team principal seems to have made it clear that support for Lando Norris must not be lacking in any detail in order to avoid regrets in what could be a sensational comeback in the Drivers’ standings. Both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have admitted that the ‘papaya rules‘ helped Max Verstappen not to lose further points in Monza and at least judging by Stella’s words, no more ‘gifts’ of this kind should arrive.

“We will see how Piastri will react to this position. – the words of Helmut Marko reported by the Austrian newspaper Crown Newspaper – It’s not in the nature of a driver to accept being number 2. If Norris is actually number 1 in all aspects, things will be even more difficult for us.”

When it’s happening at McLaren it reminds Helmut Marko of the 2009when Jenson Button managed to manage the margin accumulated in the first part of the season also thanks to some ‘youthful’ errors by Red Bull in a duel for the world title: “From the middle of the season onwards in 2009 we had the fastest car, but Jenson Button still won the title. We made some mistakes in strategy, a bit like McLaren did, otherwise our advantage in the Drivers’ championship would have been significantly reduced.”