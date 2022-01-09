For a large part of the 2021 championship Lando Norris represented the real revelation of the season. The young Englishman from McLaren has achieved – especially during the first half of the year – extraordinary performances that have led him to occupy the third position in the drivers’ standings for a long time. In Russia, in September, the Englishman came one step away from his first career victory, escaped only for his stubbornness in staying on track with dry tires while it was starting to rain. Thanks to a decline in performance of the MCL35M in the last few races, the young Briton slipped to sixth place in the ranking, beaten by former teammate Carlos Sainz. A result that, however, does not detract from its splendid vintage. On several occasions Norris found himself battling on the track with the drivers of the two master teams of this championship: Red Bull and Mercedes. Against the compatriot Lewis Hamilton, in particular, Norris staged some splendid battles in Austria, Monza and in Russia, just to name a few of the most significant. On the Styrian circuit, the seven-time world champion complimented McLaren’s # 4 publicly via radio, highlighting his ability to defend himself from attacks. Those challenges, in which Norris found himself competing with a less competitive car, seem to have given the 22-year-old from Bristol further life for the future.

“Every time I’ve fought Lewis [Hamilton] o Bottas, against Max [Verstappen] o Perez, I think the only thing this really gives you is more confidence – said Norris, speaking with the site RacingNews365 – realize that if you start to be there more often or have a better car then there is no reason why [loro] they should be able to beat you, if you are in the same car. You start to think that when you are more often in that position – be it next year or two years from now – then you will always be ready to duel against them and beat them.“.