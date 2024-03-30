by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris, solid start

Among the few certainties of this Formula 1, there is Lando Norris. Whatever car you give him, the Brit is capable of bringing it to the finish line in the expected position, sometimes even something better. The #4 is proving to be a very solid driver, who in Melbourne responded with a podium to Oscar Piastri's fourth position in the Jeddah GP.

Norris still lacks a victory in his list of successes, and his 14 podiums without success represent a negative record. But this record must be a tribute to the perseverance of the class of 1999, who never had the machine to win and yet was capable of achieving significant results.

Norris's words

The start of the season sees Norris on 27 points, one point behind Piastri. Results in line with the role of third force that McLaren has assumed from Bahrain behind not only Red Bull but also a Ferrari that Norris himself recognizes as the team that has grown the most in the winter: “If you think back 12 months ago, the situation was very different. Compared to this time last year we have far outpaced our competitors. The gap with Red Bull is entirely predictable: they stopped developing last year, and therefore have dedicated a lot of time and effort to try to develop a good car for this year. Probably the most impressive result was that of Ferrari, which was able to make one of the biggest leaps between last year and this year. But at the end of 2023 we weren't even close to being the second force, so I wouldn't say that Ferrari has overtaken us“.

“Overall, I am very happy. I can be happier, because I always want to be able to compete a little higher. And we certainly hoped to be able to fight at the front. But I think starting the season in such a solid position, knowing that we can still improve in so many areas, makes me optimistic, we are in a good position“.