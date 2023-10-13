Unstoppable comeback

Rarely in the history of Formula 1 has we seen a team improve its performance over the course of the season as much as Formula 1 has managed to do in recent months. McLaren. The Woking team, which until the Canadian Grand Prix was sailing in the lower middle part of the grid (at the end of the Montreal weekend it had less than half the points of Alpine) has now become an absolute power, capable of annoying even the unreachable Red Bull. Thanks to the updates to the MCL60, introduced for the first time in Austria and which began to completely change the car’s performance. The latest step, which arrived over the weekend in Singapore, led the papaya team to make a further leap in quality. In the last three GPs there have been five podiumsto which are also added a first and third place in the Qatar Sprint.

In the space of four months, McLaren has recovered 26 points from Ferrari, 43 from Mercedes and 126 from Aston Martin. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are dragging the historic British team to the qfourth place in the Constructors’ standings, which is currently only 11 points away. But with more five GPs to race, two of which were also enriched by the Sprint race, the ambitions of the team directed by Andrea Stella can grow further. The one who doesn’t seem to be at all afraid of hiding is Norris himself, who in Qatar, at the end of the race which saw him climb to the third step of the podium, enjoyed launching a sort of ‘warning’ also to Ferraricurrently third in the rankings.

McLaren’s ‘hunger’

To those who pointed out the gap from the reds, which currently stands at 79 pointsNorris responded in a rather ‘bellicose’ way at the press conference: “Are we at -79? It is feasible. I think so. A couple of races ago we were 70-something points from Aston Martin”. The Englishman also enjoyed teasing his former teammate Fernando Alonso, who was a McLaren standard-bearer when Norris entered F1 in 2018, making his debut in some race weekends in the role of third driver. Alonso had joked about the excessive confidence of the McLaren team members regarding the possible overtaking on Aston Martin, which instead after the trip to Lusail appears almost inevitable. “Fernando also said that we were too sure of ourselves – commented Norris – I think we’re doing a good job, not just in terms of pace. We did a pit stop of 1.8 secondswhich is pretty impressive of the guys“.

According to the #4 from Woking, the good results obtained by McLaren in the last few races are increasing the ‘hunger’ of team members: “They like the taste of success. It’s the first time they’ve gotten it consistently and I think that makes them want it more and more. Mercedes are very fast – he concluded – but they continue to make mistakes. If they have a clean weekend they will make our life a little more difficult. Ferrari? We are better, they are a little worse. We are definitely not overconfident. We are confident, we must be. But we know there will be some races where we won’t be so strong“.