McLaren currently occupies third place in the Constructors’ classification with 120 points, while Ferrari is stationary at 108.

After a disastrous race in France, Ferrari had a good run in Austria last weekend, with Carlos Sainz finishing sixth and Charles Leclerc recovering to seventh after an unscheduled pit stop on lap one.

Norris instead continued his streak of positive results, finishing fifth, but Daniel Ricciardo’s difficult Sunday allowed the Maranello team to recover a few points.

The McLaren driver fears that Ferrari may have the upper hand on some tracks, especially if it resolves the tire management issues that have hindered it this year.

“They are having a lot of ups and downs,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the battle between McLaren and Ferrari. “It’s not like they’re in trouble every race. I think Paul Ricard was particularly bad for them. But many tracks are better suited to them than us.”

“Considering how hard they struggle on straights, on GPS they are among the best in corners, similar to Mercedes and Red Bull in many places.”

“So they’re our big threat at the moment. We’re still working hard, that’s why we’re not taking anything for granted at the moment. And we still have to keep improving the car, because once they get together they can easily stay ahead of us. ‘ tough”.

Norris pointed to Ferrari’s single lap speed as a key part of this threat. “I think most of the times they beat us in qualifying this year and have been on pole twice.”

“This shows that they have a good car and, as soon as they have solved their problems in the race, they will fly. In some ways it could be said that they have a better car than ours in certain tracks and situations. In others, ours is better, so we’ll see”.

But Norris explained that the battle with Ferrari is also offering great extra motivation to all the men at McLaren.

“A challenge is always good,” he said. “It makes everything more exciting, it makes the team work hard, and the only time you don’t like it is when they beat you. It keeps everyone focused, but you also don’t want it to be too hard. I like it because it pushes you to push the boundaries. Hopefully. to beat them again next week “, he concluded.