Tsandfort (Reuters)

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the fastest time in the first free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, in the Formula 1 World Championship, beating Max Verstappen.

During the first free practice session, which began on a wet track and with strong winds, Norris covered the track in one minute and 12.322 seconds, 0.201 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen, who temporarily led the standings near the end on a track that quickly dried out.

Three-time world champion Verstappen has won every race at the Zandvoort circuit from pole position since it returned to the calendar in 2021, but the overall leader is expected to face a tougher challenge on Sunday.

McLaren made updates to their car at the start of the second half of the season and Norris’ result is an indication that the car is performing well.

The Dutch driver, who lost control of his car without having an accident, leads the overall standings by 78 points over Norris after 14 rounds of the 24-race season. He is preparing to compete in his 200th Formula One race on Sunday.

Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished third, 0.684 seconds off the pace, with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz fourth.

Mercedes’ George Russell, who has won three of the last four races, was fifth, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.