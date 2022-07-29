The first two sessions of free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix they ended with very positive results at home McLarenespecially with regard to the performance of Lando Norris. The British driver, after closing at 4th placed in FP1 in the early afternoon, he definitely improved his times in FP2, even obtaining the 2nd place behind Charles Leclerc, a little over two tenths ahead of the British.

Consequently, the Hungaroring track seems to adapt to the characteristics of the MCL36, as confirmed by Norris himself, satisfied with the results this Friday in view of tomorrow afternoon’s qualifying: “Things are going pretty well – explained number 4 at the end of the tests – the car is in a good position and seems to fit better on this track. We’ve been a while faster in PL2 than normal: we probably also used more engine to see how we go at higher revs, then Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes will raise the mapping on Saturday. In any case, the car is in fair condition, we are ahead of the Paul Ricard, albeit I don’t expect to fight for pole“.

The information provided by is also good Daniel Ricciardoas well as the positions obtained by the Australian in both sessions, always in the top 10. After the eighth time recorded in PL1, the 33-year-old has raised the pace in PL2, as evidenced by the 5th place: “I think it was a good, solid day – has explained – we got a good result in both sessions, which is good. Of course, last week we got some updates who are perhaps working a little better on this track. I think there are still some aspects that we can improve, but it was anyway one of the best Fridays of this year. I’m satisfied, but we’ll probably have to do some wet set-up for tomorrow, but it’s nice to have a solid Friday, and I think everyone is in a good mood ”.