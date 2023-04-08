Norris: First points are not enough

The Australian Grand Prix has put a stop to the nightmare of the beginning of the year McLaren, still without any points scored after the first two rounds of the World Championship in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. In Melbourne, on the contrary, both drivers reached the top ten, with Oscar Piastri 8th (moreover his first career points finish) and Lando Norris 6th. Precisely for the latter, however, the comforting result after a disastrous start was not enough.

Criticisms of tyres, but not only

In the days following the Australian race, the British driver vented with heavy criticism directed at Pirelli, guilty of having created tires with poor grip, to the point of even defining them as “terrible”. Now, however, the 23-year-old has focused on an aerodynamic component such as the DR extension, i.e. the mobile wing. This, opening up in certain points of the track when the driver is less than a second behind the opponent in front of him, allows the pursuer’s car to take advantage of greater speed thanks to a reduction in aerodynamic resistance, useful for attempting to overtake .

Strong accusations

However, Norris was not at all lenient in the DRS evaluation of the MCL60 after the Australian GP, ​​so much so that he expressed himself as follows: “Our straight line speed is so poor that I believe that not having the DRS help us – explained the British to the media – shocks us still the fact that we’re bad at DRS and that we are dragged when we open the mobile wing. We gain a few km/h, but some cars travel at 10-15 km/h more, and for us it’s a different matter. So, Saturday is a big weakness for us, especially with four DRS zones like at Albert Park, and it’s definitely not in our favor. We’re working hard to try and figure out how to make it better and more efficient.”

Time required to improve

What makes Norris even more embittered is the timing linked to the resolution of the problem, which according to the English driver will not arrive in a short time: “It will take some time before we can improve the situation – he added – we’re trying, but it’s hard. When Saturday is so hard, it makes life more difficult on Sunday. In any case, when you experience a day like the Australian Grand Prix, the hard work pays off”.