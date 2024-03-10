The Norris 'case'

Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix did not fail to generate a tail controversy regarding some decisions of the stewards which have caused discussion among enthusiasts and even the experts themselves. The most controversial episode of the match at a regulatory level was certainly the one involving the Lando Norris's behavior when running red lights. The McLaren standard bearer clearly moved his MCL38 ahead of time, as evidenced both by the on-board camera on George Russell's car, which was positioned to his right in the row behind, and by the same camera-car in car #4 .

Movement anticipated but not punished

It is indisputable that Norris's car moves early, but the Englishman manages to stop it immediately and then takes the clutch back in hand to start off regularly when the lights go out. This 'start&stop' paradoxically penalizes him, making him lose momentum. However, the movement of his car – although evident in the images – was not detected by the transponder, which is what is valid for the commissioners to be able to assign a sanction in these situations. The stewards themselves – almost as if to apologize for their failure to intervene – explained in detail in the official document drawn up to 'acquit' Norris that the regulation it is not possible to attribute responsibility for a false start to a driver if this is not certified by electronic devices.

The commissioners' explanation

“The Stewards have examined the data from the positioning system and the video – we read in the note – and they determined that the video actually appeared to show how car 4 had moved before the starting signal was given. However, the FIA-approved and supplied transponder fitted to the car did not indicate an early start. Article 48.1 a) of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations clearly states that the judgment on the existence or otherwise of a 'jump start' must be made on the basis of the transponder, which did not indicate an early start. Given the circumstances, no further action was taken“.

Bottas' precedent

Norris basically moved within the limits set by the transponder and therefore he probably could have gotten away with it even without stopping the car again before the actual start of the race. This situation is reminiscent of the one he experienced a few years ago – in the 2017 season – Valtteri Bottas. The Finn got it right he got off to a perfect start in the Austrian GP managing to exploit this minimum tolerance interval in which the wheels can move without the sensor detecting an actual movement.