London (Reuters)

Former world champion McLaren announced today that British driver Lando Norris will stay with the rival Formula One team until at least the end of the 2025 season, with a new four-year contract.

Norris, 22, who finished sixth overall after four podiums in 2021 and led his team to fourth place in the constructors’ championship, extended his contract for several years in May last year.

The contract of his Australian teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, runs until the end of 2023.

“The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent,” Andreas Seidel, McLaren CEO, said in a statement.

“It is a strong indication of the confidence and commitment to Lando on our journey to compete in the world championship,” he added.

Norris started his Formula 1 career with McLaren in 2019.

Last season was his best and he came close to winning his first pole position for the first time in Russia before he had a tire problem.

Although McLaren slipped from third to fourth last season, it achieved its first victory since 2012 in the Italian Grand Prix, with Ricciardo and Norris taking the first two places.

The team, which uses Mercedes engines, hopes to continue its progress under the new rules of Formula One, which aim to enhance competition, and extend until the end of 2025.

“I grew up in this team and I am part of this collective journey,” Norris said. “Last season we took another big step in my career and in the team’s performance, and I see and feel the work, the investment and the commitment to the team to take on challenges to win races and titles in the future.”

McLaren is preparing to reveal the 2022 car season on February 11, before the start of the season in Bahrain on March 20.