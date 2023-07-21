McLaren also effective in Budapest

Lando Norris by now he’s getting used to looking down on everyone. In Austria the young English talent was just fourth at the finish line. Two weeks ago, at Silverstone, the second step of the podium arrived. Today, in Budapest, second place again.

Sure, it’s just free practice in the latter case, but the speed shown by the MCL60 both over the flying lap and – above all – over the race pace, legitimizes Norris to dream. Mercedes and above all Red Bull will most likely be back in front tomorrow, but the papaya-coloured single-seaters once again look set to compete for podium spots.

Interviewed on the microphones of Sky Sports F1 #4 himself didn’t hide his satisfaction. At the level of dry lap Norris is stopped just 15 thousandths from Charles Leclerc’s chrono: “I think we are in a good situation – commented the McLaren standard bearer, who is still chasing his first success in Formula 1 – I have confidence and the car is fine”. To keep Norris on the rope, however, is thenightmare of track limitswhich could hit the riders exactly as it had already happened on the Red Bull Ring track.

Watch out for track limits

“If you make a mistake or if a lap is canceled you can suddenly find yourself in a bad way, when everything seemed to be going well, on a track where overtaking isn’t easy. – warned Norris, already looking at tomorrow’s qualifying – so it will all come down to not making any mistakes and getting around without getting caught off guard and not ending up in traffic. It looks like we have good pace, but we’ll see“then concluded the class of 1999, who will turn 24 on November 13th.