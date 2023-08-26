McLaren orange

The orange that colors all the grandstands of the Zandvoort racetrack is certainly not dedicated to him, but Lando Norris he seems to pretend not to know and has decided to place his McLaren’s papaya in the very first positions of the rankings for the free practice held today on the Dutch track. The afternoon in particular was exciting for the young British talent, who indulged in the whim – far from obvious in this 2023 – of beat Max Verstappen, even if it’s just PL2. Norris has in fact reported the best time, 23 thousandths faster than the world champion.

Norris does not hide in front

This result confirms theimpressive step forward made by the MCL60 compared to the first races of the year and certifies that not even the summer break has made team principal Andrea Stella’s stable lose its edge. Norris himself, interviewed by the microphones of Sky Sports F1didn’t want to hide in view of qualifying and the race, claiming his and the Woking team’s possibilities: “I’m confident I can stay ahead or in any case in the top positions – said the class of ’99, who is still chasing his first career win – we are all close and I think we will be even closer tomorrow“.

“This is a very short runway – added the English again – and it will be more a question of thousandths rather than cents. There are many riders from various different teams in the top positions, including Williams, AlphaTauri and Alpine. The fight for first place will therefore be open to many riders.”. Norris’ goal, between the lines, seems clear. Snatch pole position tomorrow and then try to defend himself against the return of the Red Bulls in the race. “A challenge that won’t be easy, but that could reward us if we manage to do a good job in Q3. It will be tough, but we can do well – he concluded – just make no mistake“.

Plates, what a mess

A serious mistake, on the other hand, is precisely what Oscar Piastri committed. The Australian finished FP2 in penultimate place due to an accident that saw him protagonist at the Hugenholtz corner. The Aussie lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the barriers of the dish and heavily damaging the front of his single-seater. His exit also had the side effect of putting his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo in difficulty, who in an attempt to avoid the # 81 car ended up in his face against the barriers, breaking his left wrist. “I arrived too fast and aggressive in the corners – admitted Piastri – and I ran into the barriers. I was sorry that I had to give so much work to the boys of the team for tonight, but I’ll try to do my best tomorrow“.