A celebration with a bang

Lando Norris returned to the podium two weeks ago in his home race at Silverstone and celebrated by opening the bottle of ‘Ferrari Trento’ in a decidedly spectacular way causing it to slam onto the step of the podium, a ‘firework‘ which two weeks ago Lewis Hamilton had tried to imitate without success.

Today in Hungary, the McLaren driver confirmed his second place and repeated the celebration, however, inadvertently causing considerable damage. Norris’ ‘bang’ to make the bubbles pop caused Max Verstappen’s trophy to fall off the podium and shatter it. The three drivers on the podium and the Red Bull representative were presented with porcelain vases – worth 40 thousand euros – handmade through a six-month crafting process.

Max Verstappen made fun of during the interviews underlining that in the light of McLaren’s purchase campaign at the level of technicians it shouldn’t be a problem for the Woking team to be able to pay for the repair of the trophy: “McLaren has a lot of money they can invest in personnel, so I’m sure they also have money to fix my trophy“, Verstappen’s words in reference to the recent purchase of Rob Marshall by McLaren, a highly experienced technician taken away from Red Bull, but without any legal battles such as happened for example for the passage of Dan Fallows from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

At the press conference, Norris commented on the incident as follows: “I think Max put the trophy down a little too close to the edge“declared the McLaren driver a great friend of the Dutchman who now finally sees not so far given that for the second Sunday in a row behind a defined driver “legend” by Norris already in 2020 the standard bearer of a McLaren in great growth was classified after the arrival of the updates.