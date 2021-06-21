Lando Norris is Pierre Gasly they were probably the two ‘revelation’ riders of this season start. Both are dragging their respective teams into the constructors’ standings, demonstrating an enviable continuity of performance. Not surprisingly, Norris is the only driver to have always scored points this year, while Gasly missed the top-10 only at the first GP of the year, in Bahrain. The French Grand Prix put the two young talents facing each other in pista, giving fans a direct battle for the short, but certainly quite intense position.

The same driver of the McLaren on the radio thought of it, when he complained rather blatantly of the closing maneuvers in his opinion excessive by Gasly. “He forced me to go outside – shouted Norris talking to the team, before passing the AlphaTauri driver on the following lap – what is this idiot doing? He went out too “. After the race, the Englishman, albeit with a more calm tone, confirmed his perplexity regarding Gasly’s behavior on the occasion of their duel.

Gasly confirms the AlphaTauri in the role of fifth force

“The fact that he also ended up off the track was the worst part – Norris pointed out, speaking with the official F1 channel – I think what he tried to do was ok if he stayed on track, in that case everything was fine. But the fact that he accelerated so hard to push me out and then he came out too, it was a bit of a tough move. But I got over it anyway, so I don’t care “, he commented on English.