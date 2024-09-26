Norris and heat stroke

He was the great protagonist of the Singapore GP weekend, winning the race in a dominant manner. A feat that, despite a couple of mistakes that could have put an end to his triumphal march, seemed almost easy for Landon Norris. At least until the young English driver took off his helmet, showing the cameras his face distorted by the heat and fatigue (cover photo): The higher than usual temperatures, combined with the usual very high humidity, made the race at Marina Bay tougher than ever. To the point of causing some drivers to feel unwell and pushing Mercedes to cancel the post-GP interviews of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Lando criticizes Mercedes

Russell himself, for example, he staggered noticeably after getting out of the carhaving to lean on the wheel of a stationary single-seater in the parc fermé area to avoid falling. The decision to skip the meeting with the media did not please Lando, who, despite feeling unwell after the checkered flag – during the interviews, David Coulthard even spilled a bottle of water on his head – regularly appeared before the journalists. This is why Norris criticized the absence of his two compatriots while streaming a gaming session with the iRacing simulator on Twitch, sparking a small controversy on social media, especially among English-speaking fans.

Guest on the live broadcast of his teammate and friend Max Fewtrell – former Formula 3 driver in 2019 and 2020, now a professional streamer – Norris sarcastically commented on Mercedes’ decision to exempt the drivers from the usual post-race meetings with journalists: “Has Toto Wolff posted any updates on Hamilton and Russell’s health yet? Holy shit, that’s been tough for all of us! Why do they think… If they had heatstroke, then we all had it!”. The two Mercedes drivers were the only ones of the 20 on the grid not to show up at the interview ring immediately after the race.