Norris realizes McLaren’s good work

After the extreme variability of the first day, Saturday at Interlagos finds decidedly more stable environmental conditions in the Sprint Shootout and from which some of the values ​​on the track emerge more easily, although not all, given that in Q3 only 6 out of 10 drivers lapped with new soft tyre. In front of everyone, however, we deservedly find Lando Norris, with a McLaren that had already appeared in form on the first day and which in stable conditions takes first position and will therefore start ahead of everyone in the Sprint. The basic set-up of the MCL60 seems particularly centred, fast in the fast sections, its strong point from Silverstone onwards thanks to the high level of load, but still effective enough in the slow sections to prevent the opponents from returning and at the same time with a excellent performance even when extended, confirming the significant step forward made by the Woking team also in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. Let’s look at the data of the comparison between Norris and Verstappen to better see what we say.

We immediately see how Verstappen is more effective in the first sector, thanks to a top speed 3 km/h higher and above all to a good exit from Senna’s S. However, Norris was already thinking of a different line in that section: in fact, we can see that the Englishman brakes earlier but takes a “rounder” line, bringing more speed to the center of the corner. The British driver from McLaren then flies to turn 4 (even +9 compared to Verstappen) and throughout the fast stretch up to turn 9, making the most of the aerodynamic load and the good response to the roll of his McLaren. At the turn 8, Norris gains over 1 tenth. Verstappen returns to stand out in the very slow stretch, and slowly gets closer to his rival, but the McLaren also resists in what was one of its main weak points (the slow corners) and then equalizes the Red Bull in the final straight, also confirming an excellent efficiency, as we had noticed in the last few races, especially from Suzuka onwards. For the Sprint Red Bull will certainly be very fast, also given Perez’s truly excellent lap on used tyre, which also shows an imperfect Verstappen this time, but Norris still has a good personal opportunity in his hands (having never yet won any races nor sprint), and for the team to score a lot of points.

Ferrari on a particular strategy for Leclerc: is Sprint not of interest to the Cavallino?

Of all the drivers participating in SQ3, the only one who had new rubber available but did not use it was Charles Leclerc. There are 2 possible options: either the Monegasque driver wants to race the sprint with it or he is keeping it for the race, perhaps for the start given the sprint from the front row. It is difficult to fully understand the first case, given how short the sprint race is: starting from seventh position forces you to make overtaking which inevitably wastes time, and it is difficult to recover to the top positions, compared to starting directly further ahead. For this reason, the impression is that thoughts are more focused on Sunday’s race, where there is more than a doubt as to which combination of optimal compounds to use is, given the great advantage that the softer compounds offer on this track. . The soft tire could be used by Leclerc at the start to try to burn Verstappen or even for an aggressive multi-stop strategy, also counting on the relative simplicity of overtaking at Interlagos and the always good top speed of the SF23. Certainly, if Leclerc does not use this tire today, the signal sent by Ferrari also to the Federation and Liberty is of clear disinterest towards the Sprint, sacrificed and expendable (as we had already understood in Austin) compared to Sunday’s race. We will therefore see what the choices will be for Leclerc, whether the two Ferrari drivers will be able to recover in the short race and what will happen in the interesting battle between Norris and Verstappen.