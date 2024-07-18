In the crosshairs of criticism

In the last weeks Landon Norris has become a favorite target of critics. Too many wasted opportunities for victory, too little aggression – according to others – put into play in the duels that saw him opposed to his friend-rival Max Verstappen. Even the self-criticism made by the Englishman after the episode at the Red Bull Ring, which had pitted him against the Dutch champion, was judged negatively from a certain part of the media.

Lando goes his own way

Norris, however, speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Hungarian weekend, responded that not wanting to care too much about a certain type of criticism that concern him: “I am happy with my balance. I respect and accept what people say, but I know how to do what I think and I know how to do it. [questo lavoro] that I think I do better than 99% of other people. I always try to understand and improve my way of working, my way of thinking, my way of speaking – has explained – but I can say and think what I want and I can do it for myself better than anyone else. So I don’t care who speaks negatively about me from this point of view“.

The relationship with Verstappen

Regarding the duels that are seeing him increasingly opposed to Max VerstappenNorris doubled down, reiterating that wanting to face this challenge in his own way and without holding “idiotic behavior“. “I don’t care what people say – replied the McLaren driver – I’m a good guy and I try to be respectful in every way possible. But that has no relevance to what happens on the track. What happened 10, 15 or 20 years ago is completely different from today. If I wanted to I could be a lot more of a bitch and act like an idiot. and play that kind of character. But I don’t need it, I don’t want to do it“, he concluded.