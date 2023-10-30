Norris gives applause

The Mexican Grand Prix 2023 saw more than one great protagonist during the race valid for the 19th round of the world championship: there was Max Verstappen, winner on the circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’ complete with the record for the highest number of successes in a season, 16. There was Hamilton, 2nd after a comeback from sixth position, as well as Daniel Ricciardo, 7th at the finish line after a surprising qualifying finish in the second row. Looking at the top-5, finally, there was also Lando Norris.

Terrible overtaking

The result itself, looking at it on paper, does not represent a surprise for the British driver from McLaren, who however was leaving from 17th place on the grid of departure. Author of a furious climb up to the highest areas of the rankings, the Englishman was also the architect of breathtaking overtakingincluding the one completed on Ricciardoconsidered by many to be the most beautiful maneuver of the entire GP with an attack on the outside of turn 4: “A very good race – he has declared – our pace was excellent from start to finish, and the different strategies worked perfectly. A great day for us, probably one of our best Sundays in terms of race pace, overtaking and race management. We went further than yesterday and achieved the maximum. I am very satisfied with the team and how I rode today.”

LAP 61/71 Norris and Ricciardo stuck together like glue! Superb racing between the former team mates 🤩#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/ZCW1mi7phb — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Plates dissatisfied

The competition, however, is more complex Oscar Piastri, came 8th at the finish line on a circuit never faced before in his career. The Australian, despite having finished in the points, did not seem satisfied with his performance a week before the Brazilian GP, ​​on another circuit which, for him, represents an absolute novelty. Furthermore, #81 also risked sustaining damage following contact with Tsunodawho, in an attempt to overtake him on the outside, tightened too much towards the inside and ended up spinning, but without any consequences for McLaren: “A difficult Sunday – He admitted – I had quite a few battles, which made life interesting, but it definitely wasn’t the easiest day. The pace was reasonable and then, after the red flag, life was much harder. After the battle, I definitely struggled a bit more with the tires and took some damage, which didn’t help me. It was good to bring home other important points, but there are some things to review for Brazil“.