In the first half hour of this 2nd free practice session of the Hungarian GP, ​​most drivers are still driving on the medium tyres. On those tires, Leclerc picks up where Ferrari left off in the first practice. He soon rides a time that keeps him in first place for a long time.

From the second half hour of the training, the soft tires are put under the cars. It is striking how much faster the soft tires are compared to the medium tires. Norris, Alonso and Vettel, among others, go faster on that tire than the Ferraris.

When Leclerc goes around on the soft tires he climbs back to P1. Norris’s time turns out to have been very competitive. Only Leclerc manages to go faster than the McLaren and then only by two tenths. And Ricciardo isn’t far off the fastest time either, so McLaren looks set to get serious this weekend.

With the racing speed of the McLarens, it also seems to be fine later in training. On the harder tires and with more fuel on board, the British team’s times are comparable to those of Ferrari and Red Bull. Mercedes, meanwhile, is having a really hard time, so it looks like the mirrors of Verstappen, Sainz and Leclerc will be filled with orange cars this weekend.

2nd free practice of the Hungarian GP 2022

Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo

What time does Formula 1 start in Hungary?

Saturday 30 July 2022

3rd free practice: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 31 July 2022

Race: 3:00 PM