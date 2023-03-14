In Jeddah to forget

Two weeks after the disappointing season debut in Bahrain, the McLaren will try to redeem himself on the street circuit of Jeddahwhere the third edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. An appointment in which the Woking team will therefore try to leave behind the sporting nightmare lived in Sakhir, where the two MCL60s of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had not even reached the finish line in the points zone. While the Australian rookie became the first driver to retire from a race during this championship, thanks to an electronic problem on lap 13, the more experienced Englishman finished in 17th and last position, mainly due to the constant mandatory pit stops for top up with oxygen after the engine pneumatic loss.

Top-10 possible

McLaren, which had already stressed all its concerns during the pre-season tests, therefore reluctantly confirmed all the negative sensations both on the potential and on the reliability of the single-seater. However, the second round of the world championship could be an opportunity for a return to smile for Norriswho finished in 7th place in the last edition of the Saudi GP: “It’s nice to be back on track in Jeddah – he commented in the official pre-GP press release released by the team – the speed here is great and I love street circuits so I’m really looking forward to the track. Last year I got a decent result here and in Bahrain we showed that we have good race pace, therefore a points finish is absolutely possible, we just have to get the most out of the car. The team is working tirelessly to learn everything they can from Bahrain and to make changes so that we have a better weekend in Saudi Arabia. We know there is a lot of work to do to get where we want, but I have faith in the team and I know they are doing everything they can to improve. Let’s get out on the track and give it our all.”

The first on a street circuit

Different speech for Oscar Piastri, whose main objective is not only to be able to finish the GP in the points, but also and above all to see the checkered flag in F1 for the first time. Helping him may be his feeling with the Jeddah track, where he obtained pole position and victory in the Feature Race in 2021, the year in which he became champion in F2: “I can’t wait to race on the Jeddah circuit – he added – I’ve raced here in F2 before, so I have some experience with the fast nature of the circuit and I’m excited to take to the track in an F1 car. There are some interesting features, such as the fast cornering, and it will be my first time on a road track in an F1 car. While last week’s result was obviously a disappointing one for my first F1 race, I learned a lot and it’s important that we all keep our heads up. I know the team is working hard to change things from Bahrain and to make the best possible car for me and Lando. We will continue to push forward as a team and I have every confidence we will get where we want to go.”

Timetables and broadcasts

For McLaren, therefore, there are objectives that are not easy to achieve, but neither are they impossible. To understand if the MCL60 will really be able to get back up after Sakhir's misstep, it will therefore be necessary to follow the Saudi GP, scheduled for this weekend starting from the early Italian afternoon of Friday 17 March