There is activity these days on slopes across Europe. The official Formula 1 tests, which will take place from 23 to 25 February in Bahrain, are still three weeks away, but in the meantime many teams in the Old Continent have decided to remove some rust from their drivers by organizing private tests. For example, it did Ferrari, which brought both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz onto the track at Fiorano in recent days at the wheel of the SF21. There Mercedes instead, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, she is busy today and tomorrow on the Paul Ricard circuit, in France, to take part in the Pirelli tests.

In home mclaren, instead, they followed the line drawn by their Ferrari rivals by organizing their own test session, naturally with a car that was at least two years old as required by the regulations. So today Lando Norris he turned at the wheel of the MCL35M – the car used in the 2021 season and which won that year’s Italian GP with Daniel Ricciardo – on the Catalunya circuit. In Barcelona, ​​the young English talent completed several rounds, taking advantage of the not excessively cold temperatures. The new McLaren for the 2023 season, renamed MCL37, will be presented on February 13, one day earlier than Ferrari and two days earlier than Mercedes.

Taking the MCL35M for some laps around Barcelona? Oh, go on then. 😁🙌@LandoNorris is back behind the wheel! pic.twitter.com/zmbeTCTHGP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 1, 2023