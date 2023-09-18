Transversal alliances

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix went down in the archives as one of the most balanced and entertaining ever raced on the Marina Bay track, especially for the final show produced by Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and the two Mercedes by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The much criticized DRS this time became the protagonist not for having facilitated this or that overtaking, but for theincredible defensive use what Sainz did, taking advantage of the presence of former teammate Norris’s McLaren behind him to stem the comeback attempts of the two black-silver arrows, who were climbing with fresh tyres. A brilliant strategy which became the #55’s signature on this masterpiece victory.

After the race, Sainz and Norris celebrated the first two steps of the podium together, recalling their common militancy in the Woking team, when the pair of friends were nicknamed ‘CarLando’. However, there are those who have wondered whether Norris was not too soft on his Spanish colleague: in several laps in which Sainz had granted him the DRS the young Englishman he never attempted an attack maneuver towards Ferrari. In the press conference, the McLaren standard-bearer clearly responded to these doubts, underlining in no uncertain terms that in those laps his main objective was only to keep the Mercedes behind.

No space to attempt the attack

“I was protecting second position – said Norris – George wasn’t able to overtake me and was struggling to pass despite having a lead of five to six tenths there was no chance I could overtake Carlos with an advantage of a tenth. Carlos played smart.” Norris also fully realized how a possible offensive maneuver against the race leader would only be useful to favor Russell, who was ready behind them to take advantage of any inaccuracy coming from the two cars at the head of the group.

Final thrill

“There was no need for me to try to attack him – reiterated #4 – if I had attacked him I probably would have been more vulnerable to those behind and I wouldn’t be sitting herethe. If I had played differently we wouldn’t be on the podium“. Norris then admitted that he had taken a big risk during the last lap: exactly at the point where Russell ended up against the barriers, in fact, he too had the right tire touched the external wall: “I hit the wall where George hit it too – commented the young Englishman – and I panicked a little thinking I’d ruined everything. I damaged the steering a bit, in terms of decentralization. But luckily it was nothing more“.