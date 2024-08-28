When Red Bull dominated

In this last one two years of series triumphs branded Max Verstappen often, especially after dominated races inflicting huge gaps on his opponents, he felt like the Dutch champion cheer on the radio with his pit wall repeating the sentence “simply lovely”. A sort of mantra, a now customary and awaited joke from Verstappen during the celebrations with his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

But now the wind has changed. In Holland, McLaren finally demonstrated its technical superiority with a victory that does not allow for replies, inflicting a gap of over twenty seconds on the Red Bull #1 at the checkered flag. Then, commenting on the race with his box immediately after crossing the finish line, Norris let himself go with what to many seemed like a mockery towards the friend-rivalquoting his very own ‘symbolic’ phrase.

Norris ‘monkey’ Max

“Huh, simply lovely huh? Well done“, Norris told his listening wall. The official F1 Twitter/X channel also noticed, having put together Verstappen’s radio team after his success in the first GP of the year in Bahrain and this one from McLaren’s #4, in the most classic of ‘how it started – how it’s going’These are clearly tiny skirmishes in the context of a championship, but the psychological battle can also pass through these small details and without a doubt Norris had a few stones in his shoes to get off his chest after the defeats suffered before the summer.