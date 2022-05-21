Qualifying for Q3 for Lando Norris it lasted only a few moments. The time to discover that the time trial achieved by the British McLaren driver at the end of Q2, which had earned him access to the top-10 on the grid, was canceled due to the millimeter overcoming of the track limits in curve 9. A section in which gravel is present just beyond the limits of the track. A mockery for the Bristol native, who thus for the first time this season was beaten in qualifying by Daniel Ricciardo, who will start tomorrow from ninth on the grid. Norris on the other hand, with the cancellation of his best time, slipped to 11th place.

At the end of qualifying the young talent of the Woking team accepted his responsibilities in the mistake that cost the team a double Q3, but he also declared quite openly that he believed “Stupid” the rule he was the victim of on a track that certainly does not include wide asphalt escape routes. “I believe that no one in the history of racing on this track has been punished for not respecting the limits of the track – bitterly ironized Norris – I have to be the first. I am a little surprised. The amount of track that can actually be used in that stretch is equal to the width of a car before it ends up in gravel. Looking at my onboard it looks like I am on the linebut apparently from their cameras they are not“. Evidently, Norris overshot by a few inches.

“The rule is that of the white line – recognized English, as reported by the site The Race – and it is a rule that applies to everyone. It has been the same rule throughout the year. But it seems stupid to me. I know that’s the rule. The rule is the rule. But it also seems silly to me that when there is gravel 1 cm away [dal limite]there is still the white line and it is not possible to exploit 1 cm more and then have the gravel as a limit“.

Ricciardo, promoted to Q3 due to the broken headphone, he was instead moderately optimistic in terms of the race: “It was a pretty good session. I am satisfied with Q3. I believe that was our goal – explained the Perth native – but to achieve it we had our work cut out. It has been a rather complicated weekend so far as we have been trying to understand the new parts of the car, but I am relatively happy to have entered Q3 and to have managed to do well enough. We are still struggling a bit in some areas, so I’m trying to perfect them, but on paper ninth place is a good place to start. We hope to collect some good points tomorrow “.