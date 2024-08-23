Zandvoort (AFP)

British drivers Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) dominated the two free practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix, while home team driver Max Verstappen’s times were not up to expectations, as the three-time world champion dropped down the standings.

Russell set the absolute fastest time in the second session at Zandvoort with a time of 1:10.702 minutes, 0.061 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen finished fifth, 0.284 seconds behind Russell, while the Dutchman had set the second-fastest time in the first period behind Norris.

The second period was stopped for about six minutes to clean the track of the scattered pieces of the car of the German Hulkenberg (Haas) who was involved in an accident.

In the first stint, drivers had to deal with weather conditions that changed from heavy rain to sunshine in a matter of minutes.

Verstappen’s Red Bull slid on the rain-soaked track, but as the sun came out the track dried up and the drivers set faster times, with the leader changing hands repeatedly.

In a breathtaking final lap, Verstappen set the fastest time on his home turf in front of his home fans, but Norris was on the lookout to record a time of 1:12.322 minutes, just 0.201 seconds ahead of the Dutchman.

‘Mad Max’ has not tasted defeat on home soil since the Dutch Grand Prix was reinstated in 2021. The three-time world champion has also made a strong start to the season, continuing his grip on the top podium at the start of the year and ending 2023 with seven wins from the first 10 races.

But he has endured a poor run by his own high standards, failing to take the chequered flag in the last four Grands Prix, his driest stretch since 2020.

This decline in performance gave his pursuers, led by Norris, some hope that they could somehow prevent Verstappen from achieving his fourth consecutive world title.

Norris is second in the drivers’ standings, 78 points behind leader Verstappen (277 to 199), and while he hopes to overtake the Dutchman, he is realistic about his chances.

“It’s a lot of points and it’s against Max, so I want to be optimistic and say there are still some opportunities, I know there are a lot and it’s going to be a very tough challenge,” said the McLaren driver.

In contrast, Italian Andrea Stella, McLaren’s director, said that Norris “certainly has the potential to be a world champion, and he is performing at world championship level.”

“From a numbers standpoint, from a drivers’ championship standpoint, it looks like there’s a big gap to fill and we’re chasing Max Verstappen, so it’s definitely not going to make it easy for us, we’re excited to be in that position.”