There superiority of Red Bull was made clear again during qualifying in Barcelona, ​​where Max Verstappen needed just one attempt in Q3 to secure – by a margin – pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Dutchman thus gave up on the final lap, returning to the pits, despite the improvement shown in the first two intermediates. The feeling is that the team led by Christian Horner does not want to push hard when it is not necessary and so far everything has seemed under control, given that – apart from Australia, the race ended behind the Safety Car – Red Bull has always finished races at least 20 seconds ahead of their rivals.

And the prospects for the race scheduled for this afternoon at 15:00 don’t seem to distance themselves from the previous ones, although there will be curiosity to find out how much consistency Sergio Perez’s comeback from eleventh position will have. Many think that, thanks to the competitiveness of the RB19 and the efficiency of his DRS, the Mexican will quickly get back on top, even if Christian Horner and Helmut Marko wanted to throw water on the fire, thus not taking the Mexican’s presence on the podium for granted.

Norris’ predictions

After an excellent qualifying that saw him take third place and therefore an unexpected second row, Lando Norris explained that he believes Red Bull is on another planet in a race configuration: “Probably if Perez comes back, I won’t defend myself and many of us will simply let him pass. Those cars are too fast for us and Sergio will overtake everyone and probably be second already on lap 10. And we’ll be double-crossed. And I’m optimistic when I say that, because they could double us up to three times“.

The Englishman has his race very clear: “We will have a close battle, but not with the Red Bulls. Nothing has changed on our car, it has simply adapted well to the conditions of qualifying. Oscar could have been up front too. Maybe we had a little more confidence on the rear and looked better than others. Where we will be on Sunday is hard to say. On average we were the fifth or sixth best team, so I don’t expect much better. We certainly didn’t expect third place in qualifying.”