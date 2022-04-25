The growth of the McLaren is there for all to see. Last game in the tests and in the debut of Bahrain, also victim of misfortunes such as Daniel Ricciardo’s Coronavirus, the team from Woking tucked up their cars and, while not bringing substantial updates, constantly entered the points. Without the Imola accident between Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz, the Woking team would most likely have achieved six out of six top-10 finishes between Melbourne and Imola. A growth also confirmed by the first podium of the season, obtained by Lando Norris in ‘his of him’ Italy: of his six podiums in Formula 1, in fact, half came between Imola and Monza.

After the checkered flag, the young Brit congratulated the team: “Ahhhh! Yup! Hey, we got another podium, who would have thought that? Exceptional work from everyone! Nice to see how much you have managed to improve the situation, I am really proud of all of youwell done!“.