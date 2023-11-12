Norris, a lap in Prost’s McLaren
It’s a weekend break for Formula 1, but not all the drivers spent it on the sofa. In fact, some people had fun. This is the case of Lando Norris: As part of the Velocity Invitational, the Briton raced around Sonoma Raceway (California) in the McLaren MP4/2.
This is the car that dominated the 1984 World Championship with 12 victories in 16 grands prix. At the wheel, two exceptional champions such as Alain Prost and Niki Lauda, one of the strongest driver-couples of all times.
Video
These are the images of Norris driving the MP4/2, taken from the official Goodwood account.
McLaren also shared photos of its driver with Prost’s car.
Lando Norris x MP4/2. 😍#F1 @VelocityInv pic.twitter.com/PZOrV1HY2x
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 12, 2023
Norris’s words
“These engines sound so good, I can’t even hear you“, the Brit joked to the interviewer after trying the MP4/2. “It’s incredible, really, it’s the first time I’ve driven a car like this on the track. I did it at Goodwood, but it was a different experience. It was an opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car in a different way, with the clutch, I had to adapt, but it was a lot of fun“.
