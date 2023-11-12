Norris, a lap in Prost’s McLaren

It’s a weekend break for Formula 1, but not all the drivers spent it on the sofa. In fact, some people had fun. This is the case of Lando Norris: As part of the Velocity Invitational, the Briton raced around Sonoma Raceway (California) in the McLaren MP4/2.

This is the car that dominated the 1984 World Championship with 12 victories in 16 grands prix. At the wheel, two exceptional champions such as Alain Prost and Niki Lauda, ​​one of the strongest driver-couples of all times.

Video

These are the images of Norris driving the MP4/2, taken from the official Goodwood account.

McLaren also shared photos of its driver with Prost’s car.

Norris’s words

“These engines sound so good, I can’t even hear you“, the Brit joked to the interviewer after trying the MP4/2. “It’s incredible, really, it’s the first time I’ve driven a car like this on the track. I did it at Goodwood, but it was a different experience. It was an opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car in a different way, with the clutch, I had to adapt, but it was a lot of fun“.