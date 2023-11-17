Cold night for McLaren

Thursday night decidedly complex for the McLaren on that day Las Vegas, where a single free practice session was actually held. PL1, interrupted after just a few minutes due to a manhole cover raised by Ocon’s Alpine and subsequently hit by Carlos Sainz, forced the Race Direction to cancel the race, with the single-seaters taking to the track late for the PL2 onlyhowever long-lasting 90 minutes against the 60 foreseen by the regulation.

Norris’s difficulties

White night for all the teams and for all the drivers, including Lando Norrisjust outside the top-10 with theeleventh time. A first experience in Las Vegas was therefore complex for the Briton, who highlighted all the difficulties encountered on the street circuit, between low temperatures and less than optimal grip: “It was a difficult night on a difficult circuit – he has declared – Grip was poor and it’s easy to wear out the tires quickly, which we were doing. I think we are a far cry from where we’ve been the last few weekendsbut probably where we expected. It’s a similar situation to that of Monza and other low-downforce circuits. It’s a bit difficult at the moment, but I’m sure we’ll be able to progress until tomorrow.”

A rookie’s opinion

Even more difficult challenge for a rookie like Oscar Piastri, 14th and in front of the two Alpines of Gasly and Ocon: “It was interesting to get out on track for the first few laps in Las Vegas – he added – it was very, very slippery and it’s a pretty difficult circuit bumpy, but it was nice to get out on the track. The tires were quite difficult, with lots of graining, which is something we need to try to control for tomorrow. We will have to see what we can do, hoping that it will be a better day for everyone and that tomorrow there will be an audience again. It’s a shame they couldn’t see any action today.”