Norris returns to the greats

In a Friday of the Grand Prix of Monk particularly positive for Ferrari and for Carlos Sainz, especially for the best time achieved by the latter in FP1, another noteworthy performance by a driver who was Sainz’s companion during his time in McLaren did not go unnoticed : Lando Norris. Even in a moment of severe results crisis on the part of the Woking team, it was the team who surprised us fifth position of the British in the PL2four tenths behind Verstappen’s leadership.

Also good in PL1

Previously, and therefore in PL1, Norris had in any case demonstrated that he felt particularly at ease on the streets of the Principality, as evidenced by the seventh position. Two completely different performances compared to those of the Australian Oscar Piastri, also a McLaren bearer and ‘fixed’ in 17th place in both sessions. For one of the two rookies this year it is a return of the Principality two years after the round held in Formula 2, when he finished with two 2nd place finishes.

One step compared to the last weekends

Lando Norris commented on Friday’s outcome as follows, hoping to be able to reconfirm with similar performances also in tomorrow’s qualifying: “A reasonable day, good to be back – has explained – it’s great to be back in the car here in Monaco. A crazy feeling, as always. I had fun and I got comfortable very quickly, which is always important here. We made some changes from FP1 to FP2 which went in the right direction, and we definitely got a bit more out of the car, so we’ll keep looking to explore that direction, to see if we can improve a bit more tomorrow. A satisfying Friday, and probably I feel a little more comfortable than in the last few weeks“.