Norris: the only ‘anti-Verstappen’

If there was a driver capable of temporarily putting Max Verstappen in difficulty in Brazilian Grand Prixat least in the early stages of the third to last event of the season, that was by far Lando Norris. First protagonist of an amazing start, enough to pass from sixth to second place in less than a lap (despite the absence of Leclerc, who retired on the reconnaissance lap due to an accident caused by a technical problem), the Englishman was able to take advantage of this splendid start to attack the Dutchman on the standing restart, scheduled later to the red flag displayed for the collision between Albon and Magnussen.

Close to leadership

Maintaining second place steadily even after the second green light, Norris was the only one able to worry the world champion in the first part of the race, putting himself in the exhaust of #1 and attempting the attack on more than one occasion to take the lead. A series of maneuvers that the #4 of McLaren was unable to complete, but which nevertheless demonstrated the good potential of the Woking car, already a protagonist throughout the weekend, especially with the victory pole position in the Sprint Shootout.

Positive weekend for him and for McLaren

Nothing to complain about for the Englishman, still hunting for his first career victory, so much so that he expressed his satisfaction with the result achieved in Interlagos: “A very good day, honestly It couldn’t have gone better – commented – a good pace, similar to Saturday, which is the main thing, and a much better start at the beginning to go from sixth to second position. 2nd place is the best we can achieve at the moment and for the moment, but I’m very happy to always be in contention for the podium. I thank everyone for the hard work done both on the track and in the factory in this long but pleasant triple event.”. The next attempt for Norris and McLaren will once again be in the United States, which will host a GP for the third time this season on the new Las Vegas circuit.