2021 was, both positively and negatively, a year of firsts for Lando Norris. The young British McLaren talent grabbed his first career pole position, obtained in Sochi after losing it in Spa to the terrifying accident at Eau Rogue, and was also able for the first time since racing in F1 to finish the year with more points than your teammate. The one that ended last December 12 could also have been the year of the first win for the Bristol native. The dream, however, faded to the best in Russia, in the flood of Sochi, also due to the stubbornness of # 4 in not wanting to return to the pits to change tires.

Overall, however, Norris’ third year in Formula 1 gave great satisfaction to the talent of Bristol, projecting him – also in terms of media perception – into the elite of contemporary F1. Analyzing his season it was the same driver of McLaren who defined it “The best of his career so far”. “It was definitely, I would say, my best season so far, which is obviously a good thing as I’m in my third season – commented Norris, speaking with the site RacingNews365 – obviously it was also my most successful year, with some podiums, a double for us as a team at Monza and my first pole position in Formula 1. So I think I have achieved a lot“.

“I think I did well for the team too – added Norris, referring to the fight for third place between the manufacturers that pitted Ferrari and McLaren – and to have been there for the team when we had those occasions where we could get on the podium and score points. We carried on the duel with Ferrari for as long as possible. In the end they ended up a little too far ahead – concluded English – but I think for my part, and also as a team, it has been a very good year. We should be happy with what we have done “.