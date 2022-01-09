There McLaren in 2021 it failed to confirm the third place in the Constructors’ standings obtained in 2020 behind Mercedes and Red Bull. The Woking team had to surrender in the end to the recovery by Ferrari, which also thanks to the introduction of a power unit equipped with an evolved hybrid system has managed in recent events to be more effective than McLaren, which after the double at Monza with Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Lando Norris – the only team to be able to place both drivers on the two highest steps of the podium this season – has progressively given way to the SF-21s of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The Spanish driver took fifth position in the drivers’ standings behind the Red Bull-Mercedes’ duo ‘made up of Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez-Valtteri Bottas.

Sixth place for Lando Norris, which defined 2021 as decidedly positive despite the backward step in the ranking reserved for teams: “It is true that we have lost a position, but it is also true that compared to 2020 we have increased the gap towards the rest of the group’s belly – explained the English driver – It has been a clearly positive season, not only for the results we have collected, but also for the way we have worked, practically always managing to get the most out of the car ”.

According to Norris, the challenge with the Ferrari was positive for both teams: “It did us good to race under constant pressure and I think the Ferrari men think so too. He had such a close duel for both of us, because we had to try to really extract every thousandth of the car in terms of performance. We drivers too were always ‘forced’ not to lose any thousandths and this helps to build a good mentality. We did not fall into the trap that can be triggered when you hit the track with the awareness of having the third car on the grid without this status being questioned by an opponent ”.