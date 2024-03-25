Papaya smiles

Melbourne not only gave the first victory and the first double of the season to Ferrari, but also confirmed the significant steps forward made by McLarenwhich at the moment is without question the third force in the championship, ahead of Mercedes and Aston Martin. The Woking team in Melbourne was able to celebrate the first podium of the year with Lando Norris, also rejoicing for Oscar Piastri's good fourth place in front of his home crowd. A result that – by the same admission as the English #4 – could have been even better.

Victory wanted

Norris currently boasts one of those too records not particularly welcome inside the Circus. In fact, with the Australian third place his number of podiums obtained rose to 14leading him to become the driver with the most top-three finishes in F1 history never having won a GP. The McLaren standard-bearer definitively separated Nick Heidfeld, who was stuck at 13th. Right at the end of the GP, speaking via radio with his garage, Norris however showed great optimism for the future, underlining that he felt like “close” a possible victory.

A radio team full of hope

“Well done, fantastic! First podium [dell’anno] – commented Norris as soon as he crossed the finish line on Sunday – we are not far from the rest. [La situazione] It's getting interesting. I'm exhilarated. Congratulations to all. Nice weekend and good points. Fantastic work, thanks. Let's keep pushing, We are not far from victory. With the next steps, we take them“. Words of a true 'leader' which certify how Norris has fully immersed himself in the shoes of point of reference for the team directed by Andrea Stella. Now we need the final leap in quality, there is a curse to break.