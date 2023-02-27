Cameron Norrie took revenge for the loss suffered last week in Buenos Aires and defeated Alcaraz in the final of the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro (5-7, 6-4, 7-5).

In a more even match than Argentina’s, both players remained confident with their serve in the first set and imprecise in the rest. Alcaraz, significantly diminished, was very hasty against a Norrie who survived on the wire and did not get a service break until the last game (5-7).

In the second round, Norrie countered the good start of the Murcian tennis player and came back from 0-3 with four consecutive games. Despite showing courage and leveling the match (4-4), discomfort in his right thigh weighed down Alcaraz and the Briton took the second set 6-4.

After an overwhelming start, winning the first two games, the man from El Palmar would once again find himself behind on the scoreboard. Norrie took advantage of his physical superiority to move up 3-2. With the accumulated wear and tear and the uncertainty as to whether his physique would last until the end of the set, the world number two overcame it by breaking serve, took the initiative and at times seemed as if he would win. However, Norrie managed to rebuild and, after making a break at 5-5, he got the final game with his serve.

Alcaraz’s first loss of the season leaves Djokovic at the top of the ATP ranking with an income of 200 points and the injury he suffered casts doubts about his presence at the Acapulco Open 500 and the Indian Wells Masters 1000.