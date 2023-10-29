More than 90 people fell ill with norovirus infection at a Ryazan school

More than 90 people fell ill with norovirus during an outbreak of infection that occurred at a Ryazan school. According to TASS with reference to the press service of Rospotrebnadzor, students and staff of school No. 1 named after. V. P. Ekimetskaya.

“Specialists from the Rospotrebnadzor department for the Ryazan region are establishing the cause of norovirus infection as part of a sanitary and epidemiological investigation. A total of 91 cases have been reported since October 26. All sick people receive the necessary treatment and are under medical supervision,” the department said in a statement.

All in-person classes at the school are now suspended and the school is being disinfected. Rospotrebnadzor employees collected surface washes, samples of finished products and raw materials. The results of laboratory tests should clarify the reason for such a significant number of cases.

Earlier it became known about the mass poisoning of 11 people who received an intestinal infection after visiting a restaurant in St. Petersburg. Salmonella was detected in eight of them based on laboratory tests.