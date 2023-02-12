In January of this year, the state of Santa Catarina issued an alert after cases of norovirus on the coast. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 685 million cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million cases among children under 5 years old.

Norovirus is a viral illness and the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis worldwide. Symptoms include acute-onset diarrhea and vomiting. Emerging evidence suggests that norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity.

+ 12 symptoms that may indicate cancer that may go unnoticed

According to a study carried out by the Global Pediatric Diarrhea Surveillance Network, coordinated by the WHO and with the participation of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), which presented data on hospitalizations of children with diarrhea, identified that 6.5% of hospitalized children had norovirus – greater number present in countries of the ASouth America.

“Thinking about new vaccines, studies are already underway to develop immunizers against Shigella and norovirus”, says José Paulo Gagliardi Leite, researcher at the Laboratory of Comparative and Environmental Virology at IOC/Fiocruz.

Infection occurs through consumption of contaminated water or food, as explained by an alert from the Rio Grande do Sul Health Department. “In the event of cases, transmission can also occur through contact with contaminated surfaces or directly with sick people, from bodily secretions”, informs the bulletin.