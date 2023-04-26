Noroo, the Korean company protagonist of the launch of the fluid color of the tides during the 2019 show, this year on the occasion of the 2023 Fuorisalone, presented Mirage, the color of mirages, the palette that marks the era of flexibility. The project was curated by the Italian headquarters NOROO Milan Design Studio in collaboration with UAUproject. MIRAGE is a space with boundaries and labile light, an unusual place far from the areas inhabited by the conscience and tangent to the spaces frequented by the dream. The territory of the MIRAGE is a place of solitude, protection, reflection and amazement, healing in which the vision is reflected and dematerialized by losing the horizon, only to find it again in the reflections and refractions of light. It is an installation based on the concept of the Mirage as a momentary respite offered by light. A mirage might seem like one of nature’s artifices, but you can also think of it as nature’s way of showing us hope in times that seem to be particularly challenging,” said designer and architect Jihye Choi. The installation welcomed numerous intrigued visitors eager to escape the reality and mundanity of daily life through a respite offered by the light.

